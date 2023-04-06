Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target at $131.88

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 129.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.