Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

