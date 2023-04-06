Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Financial Contrast

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41% Liberty TripAdvisor 2.01% 1.37% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 907.37%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.57 $26.68 million $0.38 10.71 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.04 $30.00 million $0.38 2.10

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book, and experience activities. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of rentals, flights and car, and cruise services. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

