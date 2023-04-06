Contrasting iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iSpecimen and Starpharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 512.45%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Starpharma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.08 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.07 Starpharma $3.55 million 34.01 -$11.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares iSpecimen and Starpharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than Starpharma.

Risk & Volatility

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starpharma has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Starpharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Starpharma

(Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships. Its product VivaGel, a gel-based formulation of a proprietary dendrimer and is under clinical development for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis and also as a vaginal microbicide to prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections including HIV and genital herpes. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.