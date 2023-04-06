Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.18 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $44.60 billion $2.45 billion 10.03

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,074.96% -25.25% -12.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 846 2226 3052 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric rivals beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.