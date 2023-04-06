LINKBANCORP (LNKB) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LINKBANCORP to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. LINKBANCORP pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LINKBANCORP and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 LINKBANCORP Competitors 859 7503 6554 299 2.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 41.17%. Given LINKBANCORP’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINKBANCORP and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $43.22 million $5.60 million 12.70 LINKBANCORP Competitors $1.62 billion $329.48 million 8.53

LINKBANCORP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 12.95% 5.23% 0.58% LINKBANCORP Competitors 26.43% 12.89% 1.21%

Summary

LINKBANCORP rivals beat LINKBANCORP on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

