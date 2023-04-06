IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

