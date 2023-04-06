ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) vs. ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Head-To-Head Analysis

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProPetro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProPetro and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 1 3 3 0 2.29 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

ProPetro currently has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 83.46%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than ProPetro.

This table compares ProPetro and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro 0.16% 13.42% 9.99% ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProPetro and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $1.28 billion 0.70 $2.03 million $0.01 779.00 ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.86 $91.50 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than ProPetro.

Summary

ProFrac beats ProPetro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores. The Cementing segment provides isolation between fluid zones behind the casing to minimize potential damage to hydrocarbon bearing formations or the integrity of freshwater aquifers and provides structural integrity for the casing by securing it to the earth. The Coil Tubing segment involves injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform various completion well intervention operations. The Flowback segment consists of production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing and torque services. The company was founded by Dale Redman and Jeffrey David Smith in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.