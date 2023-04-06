JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JOANN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.56 on Friday. JOANN has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

