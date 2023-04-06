DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.7 %
XRAY stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.
Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA
In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
