DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.7 %

XRAY stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.