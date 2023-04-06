Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

