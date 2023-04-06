NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWHUF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.07 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

