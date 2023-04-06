Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

TSE MOZ opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$332.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

