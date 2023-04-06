Reviewing Prenetics Global (PRE) and Its Rivals

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 725 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Prenetics Global to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.19 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.44 billion -$7.23 million 23.40

Prenetics Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 607.29%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.06%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prenetics Global rivals beat Prenetics Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.