Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $26.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.