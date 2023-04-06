NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
