NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

