Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $31.91 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

About Carlsberg A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.5253 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.