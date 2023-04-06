Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$66.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 23.44. The stock has a market cap of C$30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.10.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
