Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

POFCY stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

