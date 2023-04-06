Barclays Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 7,800

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 7,500 ($93.14) to GBX 7,800 ($96.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.90) to GBX 7,575 ($94.08) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2406 dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

