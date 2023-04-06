Bank of America Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.24.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$56.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.90.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.