Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.20.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$64.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.62. The company has a market cap of C$25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.85.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.