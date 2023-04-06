Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.20.

RCI.B stock opened at C$64.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$80.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.62. The stock has a market cap of C$25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

