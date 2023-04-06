Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.78.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at C$77.81 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

