Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.

SSL opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0908555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

