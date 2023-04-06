Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.00.

Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.31. Tencent has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

