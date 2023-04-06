Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPRKY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 820 ($10.18) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,036.67.
Travis Perkins Trading Down 4.5 %
OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
