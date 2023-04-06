Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPRKY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 820 ($10.18) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,036.67.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.3013 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.