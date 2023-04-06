National Bankshares Upgrades Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) to Outperform

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.19 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.11.

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

