Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

