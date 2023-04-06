SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday.
SCYNEXIS Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
