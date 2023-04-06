SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $48,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

