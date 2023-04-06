Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,749,309 shares of company stock valued at $599,737,443 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

