Piper Sandler Increases Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $107.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 380,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

