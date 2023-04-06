TD Cowen Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $170.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.74.

TSLA opened at $185.52 on Monday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.39. The company has a market capitalization of $587.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

