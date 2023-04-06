Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.51.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
SIRI opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
