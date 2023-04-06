Oppenheimer Lowers Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $20.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TH stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,230,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 418,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
