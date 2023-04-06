SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. StockNews.com raised SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.93.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Insider Activity at SunPower

Institutional Trading of SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SunPower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.