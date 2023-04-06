Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

