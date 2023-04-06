Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.