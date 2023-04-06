Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,397,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after buying an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

