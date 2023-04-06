Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.
Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
TFIN stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $85.70.
Insider Activity at Triumph Financial
In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
