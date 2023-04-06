Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

TFIN stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

