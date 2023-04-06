StockNews.com Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

STX opened at $64.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

