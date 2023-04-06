Stephens Initiates Coverage on United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UBSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

