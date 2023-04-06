Head-To-Head Contrast: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 9.52 N/A N/A N/A Ouster $41.03 million 6.55 -$138.56 million ($0.78) -0.89

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Ouster -337.71% -65.59% -50.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hesai Group and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ouster 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.15%. Ouster has a consensus target price of $2.09, indicating a potential upside of 200.74%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

