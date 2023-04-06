Contrasting Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bonterra Energy and Iberdrola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iberdrola 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.82%. Iberdrola has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 76.26%. Given Bonterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Iberdrola.

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 22.72% 17.91% 8.22% Iberdrola 8.06% 7.12% 2.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.65 $60.78 million $1.62 3.17 Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.45 $4.57 billion $2.74 18.66

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Iberdrola on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

