Contrasting Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.81%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.32% -1.94% -1.41% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.55 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -89.00 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats GTN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

