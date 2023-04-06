Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Critical Survey

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.91 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.92 $184.68 million $5.72 20.14

Profitability

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

This table compares NaaS Technology and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 20.26% 30.24% 23.13%

Volatility & Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $122.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

