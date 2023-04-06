Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,516.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markel Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel stock opened at $1,297.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,309.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,272.98.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

