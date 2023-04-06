Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,516.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.
MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Markel Price Performance
Markel stock opened at $1,297.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,309.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,272.98.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
