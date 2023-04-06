Reviewing ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.40 $64.60 million $0.42 31.29 ASAP $130.00 million 0.46 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.28

This table compares First Advantage and ASAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Advantage and ASAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than ASAP.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.98% 13.21% 7.95% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Summary

First Advantage beats ASAP on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

