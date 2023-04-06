Comparing PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -38.70% -17.82% -6.10% PLDT 5.09% 24.42% 4.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.34 -$105.42 million ($1.37) -0.87 PLDT $3.78 billion 1.39 $192.92 million $0.91 26.68

This table compares KORE Group and PLDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 463.03%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than PLDT.

Risk and Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats KORE Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group



KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About PLDT



PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

