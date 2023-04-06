Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Allakos Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $353.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More

