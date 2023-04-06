Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Allakos Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $353.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.