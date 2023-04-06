Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,451. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,473,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

